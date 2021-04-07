Numeraire 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.18 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $313.05 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $63.74 or 0.00112647 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.87 or 0.00634243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00079716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,508 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.