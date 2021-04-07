Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 237,403 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Flowserve worth $24,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

