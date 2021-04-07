Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,303,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,165 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $10,764,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,219. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

