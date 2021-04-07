Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 366.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 711,123 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Trinity Industries worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.40 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.