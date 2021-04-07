Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,032 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,264,609 shares of company stock valued at $65,272,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

