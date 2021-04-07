Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,901 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of The Ensign Group worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

