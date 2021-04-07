Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 144,723 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dropbox worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $27,753,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $1,416,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 147,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $1,099,479. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.