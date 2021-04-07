Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,380 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Primoris Services worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.