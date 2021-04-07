Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 39,693 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

