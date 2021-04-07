Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 509,416 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of APi Group worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APi Group stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

