Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Commvault Systems worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

