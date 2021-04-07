Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of MDU Resources Group worth $23,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

