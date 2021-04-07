Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Polaris worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Wedbush boosted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

