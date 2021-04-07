Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Qualys worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of QLYS opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

