Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Boyd Gaming worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

