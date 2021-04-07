Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Wingstop worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 61,225 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

