Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.71 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.14% of Cowen worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $995.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

