Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.28 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of BWX Technologies worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $193,643 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

