Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.85 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 462,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of People’s United Financial worth $22,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

