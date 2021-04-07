Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

