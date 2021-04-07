Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CDK Global worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after buying an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CDK Global by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 258,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CDK Global by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 194,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.