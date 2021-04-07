Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Green Dot worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $29,227.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,111 shares of company stock worth $14,629,192. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

