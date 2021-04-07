Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of The Simply Good Foods worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

SMPL opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

