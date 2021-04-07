Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of ABM Industries worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2,592.70 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

