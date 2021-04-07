Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cardlytics worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after buying an additional 217,587 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,560,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,430.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,783. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

