Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Stitch Fix worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFIX stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.