Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,901 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

WTRG stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.