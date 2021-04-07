Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,367 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FLIR Systems worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,402,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,436 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,720,000 after purchasing an additional 389,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,350,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

FLIR stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

