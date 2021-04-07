Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 458,176 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

