Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 165,395 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 165,395 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of The Wendy’s worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. TheStreet lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

WEN stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

