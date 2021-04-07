Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 185,678 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185,678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Ashland Global worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

