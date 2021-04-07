Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 79,848 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Leggett & Platt worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

