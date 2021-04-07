Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,517 shares of company stock worth $19,120,628. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

