Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Appian worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.