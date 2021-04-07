Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $16,548,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $182.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.