Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 122,037 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of SailPoint Technologies worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SAIL stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5,373.63 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

