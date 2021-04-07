Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 122,037 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of SailPoint Technologies worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
SAIL stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5,373.63 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
