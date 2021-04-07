Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 166,045 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of NCR worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NCR by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 232,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,068,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

