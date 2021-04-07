Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,696 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Selective Insurance Group worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.