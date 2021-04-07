Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,003 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Q2 worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

