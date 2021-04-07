Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 33,742 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,742 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cirrus Logic worth $23,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $39,404,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

