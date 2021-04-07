Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,244 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of HealthEquity worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 433,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,403 shares of company stock worth $18,466,793. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

