Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE NXP opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.