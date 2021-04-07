nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

