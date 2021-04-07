NXM (NXM) One Day Volume Hits $76,658.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $486.64 million and $76,658.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $76.31 or 0.00134592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,377 coins and its circulating supply is 6,377,340 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

