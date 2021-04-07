NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $476.45 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.71 or 0.00133341 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $476.45 million and approximately $49,406.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,925,088 coins and its circulating supply is 6,377,052 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

