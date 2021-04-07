Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 75,880 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 65,259 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,343,450.69.

On Monday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 86,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,070. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $453.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

