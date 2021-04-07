Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $252.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $252.66 million and $35.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

