OAX (OAX) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1.72 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00634587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

