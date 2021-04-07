Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $36.15 on Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $36.15 or 0.00064252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $27.25 million and $133,960.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002917 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

