Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Sells $89,600,000.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OXY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 14,177,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,893,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

